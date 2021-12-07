Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $82.44 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00007401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00055448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.21 or 0.08510055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.65 or 0.99513342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 313,795,464 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.