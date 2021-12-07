Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.74. The stock has a market cap of £165.17 million and a P/E ratio of 126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.
Mind Gym Company Profile
