Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.19) on Tuesday. Mind Gym has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206 ($2.73). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.74. The stock has a market cap of £165.17 million and a P/E ratio of 126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

