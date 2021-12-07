ModiHost Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $175,551.67 and $26,389.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ModiHost Profile

AIM is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

