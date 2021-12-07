Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,547 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.97% of Momentive Global worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $75,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

