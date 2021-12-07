MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.24)-$(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $239-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.55 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.740-$-0.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $20.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $429.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,093. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $489.65.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total transaction of $3,305,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

