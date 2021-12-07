Monolith Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $9.53 million and $43.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

