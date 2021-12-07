Morgan Stanley Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $30.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

