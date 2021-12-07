Morgan Stanley Buys 156,151 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 467,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

