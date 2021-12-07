Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

