Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.50.

HEI stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $151.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

