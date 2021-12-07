Morgan Stanley Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $20.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

