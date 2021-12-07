Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.79.

NYSE MS opened at $99.27 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

