Morgan Stanley Purchases 18,708 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of City by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of City by 13.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 22.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of City by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 36.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

