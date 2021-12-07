Morgan Stanley Purchases 45,656 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

TUFN opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $297.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

