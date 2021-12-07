Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 684,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

NYSE:GTX opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $474.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.