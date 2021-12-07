Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $154.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32. Chevron has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

