Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $773.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.29. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

