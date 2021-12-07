Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,898 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.54, for a total value of $3,427,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MORN traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.18. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.69. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.00 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

