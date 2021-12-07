Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) versus LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Critical Survey

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Motive Capital and LPL Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A LPL Financial 0 3 7 0 2.70

LPL Financial has a consensus price target of $166.78, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given LPL Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motive Capital and LPL Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A LPL Financial $5.87 billion 2.19 $472.64 million $5.69 28.26

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Motive Capital and LPL Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A LPL Financial 6.43% 38.13% 8.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of LPL Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LPL Financial beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motive Capital Company Profile

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

