Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,851. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $996.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,306 shares of company stock worth $2,468,138. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Movado Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

