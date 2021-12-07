M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.61.

NYSE MTB opened at $151.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $3,010,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

