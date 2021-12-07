MU DANK (DANK) 1-Day Volume Hits $182.00

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. MU DANK has a total market cap of $194,447.31 and approximately $182.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MU DANK coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MU DANK has traded down 57.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (CRYPTO:DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,592,807 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MU DANK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MU DANK using one of the exchanges listed above.

