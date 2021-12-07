Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($324.72) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($270.79) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €277.18 ($311.44).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

