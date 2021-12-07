Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. 32,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

