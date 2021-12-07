Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.45. The company had a trading volume of 193,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

