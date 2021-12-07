Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 60.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.37. 37,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $230.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

