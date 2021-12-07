Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 297 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.95. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

