Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

NYSE MA traded up $7.67 on Tuesday, hitting $341.00. 45,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,098,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

