MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.04. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,882. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 117,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $110.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93. MYR Group has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

