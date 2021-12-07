NaPoleonX (NPX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $13.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

