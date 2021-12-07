Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of PG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.17. The stock had a trading volume of 130,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $368.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

