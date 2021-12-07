Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.35. 4,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

