Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,730. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

