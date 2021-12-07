Narwhal Capital Management Sells 344 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

AXP traded up $8.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.94. 138,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

