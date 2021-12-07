National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.97. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$136.56.

BRP stock opened at C$100.72 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$78.16 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

