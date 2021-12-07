Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GASNY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.58 on Monday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

