NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in NatWest Group by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

