NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.68 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NTAP traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,646. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

