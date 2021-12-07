Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $78.31 and last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

Specifically, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

