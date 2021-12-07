New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $654,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,492,000 after buying an additional 70,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,403,000 after buying an additional 67,962 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,450,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.