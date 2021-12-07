New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after buying an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

SEE stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

