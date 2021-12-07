NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,180 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 226.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

EIX opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

