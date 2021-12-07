NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VLO opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

