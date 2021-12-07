NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $61,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $149,000.

VGLT stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

