NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $132,000 Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

