NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $1,638,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 99.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPCE stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

