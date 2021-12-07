NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.10.

TSE:NFI opened at C$20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$20.02 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

