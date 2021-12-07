Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk Buys 6,300 Shares of UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Stock

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,370.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,290,219 shares in the company, valued at C$2,328,587.25.

Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UGE International alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk bought 5,000 shares of UGE International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk bought 2,500 shares of UGE International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,675.00.

Shares of UGE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.68. UGE International Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The company has a market cap of C$54.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.