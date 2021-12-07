NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

