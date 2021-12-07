NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

